PPM Coalition Laments Court Decision To Maintain Injunction

The New York State Supreme Court Tuesday (Feb. 16) ruled

that the Spanish Broadcasting System must continue to encode its radio signals

so they can be measured by Arbitron's Portable People Meters.

That is according to the PPM Coalition, which was not happy with the decision

but said it would continue to push for reforms of the meters, which they argue

undercount minorities. SBS is part of the coalition.

"The PPM Coalition is disappointed that the New York State Court continued

the injunction requiring Spanish Broadcasting System to encode its programming

for Arbitron's inaccurate ratings system," the coalition said in a

statement Wednesday. "However, the Court was concerned only with the

contractual relationship between the parties and could not consider the more

significant issue of the decimation of diversity on the nation's airwaves. That

is why the Coalition has been looking to Congress, the Federal Communications

Commission, and the state attorneys general to provide relief from this serious

problem."

The court continued the injunction forcing that encoding Tuesday after earlierissuing a temporary restraining order mandating the encoding, which SBS had

discontinued earlier this month. Arbitron sued for breach of contract and

damages as well as seeking the injunction restoring the encoding.

According to David Pawlik, attorney for the coalition, the judge concluded that

Arbitron could prove damages if the encoding were terminated, which was all she

had to conclude to continue the TRO, he said

the judge also advised the parties to enter into mediation on the breach of

contract suit. He said the two sides had talked Wednesday morning, but said no

mediation had been set up at press time, to his knowledge.