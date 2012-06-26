Powell: TV's Golden Age Is Set Against Tarnished Regs

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president

Michael Powell said Tuesday his Hill testimony about the future of video will

focus on three things: 1) cable's golden age is now; 2) technology is driving

choice, removing friction points between cable and consumers including set-tops,

navigation; and 3) the cable industry is not trying to thwart over-the-top

video.

Given those, he says, it is time to take a fresh look at

regulations that are premised on either a concentrated, vertically-integrated

monopolist model of cable that is not true today, or on subsidizing

broadcasters and protecting them from competition. Whether those should

continue to be the national judgments on those services "is worth some

reconsidering by Congress," he says.

Powell, who is a witness at the June 27 future of video

hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee, says that the â€˜50s and â€˜60s,

familiarly tabbed TV's "golden age" was an iron age compared to the quantity,

quality and diversity of today. His definition of diversity was niche

programming that would often be neglected in a traditional advertising model,

rather than the two-revenue stream model of cable. Want to Fish, cook, dance or

lose weight? There is a cable channel for you, he says. He concedes that cable

was once a monopoly, at least among MVPDs, with 98% of the viewers. He points

out that is down to 57% and either flat or trending down. The largest

multichannel video provider? Netflix, says Powell, followed by Dish and

DirecTV.

On the tech front, Powell says that the industry is moving

away from set-tops and set-top-based navigation to cloud and app-driven

interfaces. Just as Google can push software updates every week, the cable

industry will be doing that in the next 3-5 years.

Powell says that the government should reconsider a video

marketplace regulatory regime based on the "rapidly eroding

predicates" that undergird it. The key missing ingredient in that model is

the Internet, he said.

And in that conversation about regs in need of review should

be retransmission consent and must-carry, he suggested, though with members on

both sides of the issue NCTA is not staking out a position.

Powell said that, like other regs, must carry-retrans was

based on historical assumptions that might have been true at one time, but may

not still be today. Two reasons he thought it would have to be part of the congressional

conversation, he said, were the changed marketplace and the fact that,

irrespective of whether the increasing prices broadcasters were charging were

fair or not, and he conceded some of it was high-value content -- that did not

change the fact that it was a cost that was being borne by consumers and part

of the exponential rise in programming costs and would have to be part of any

conversation about affordability.

Powell suggested another reason to take a fresh look at old

regulations was that not to do so would doom stakeholders to an endless cycle

of litigation. "We'll all spend the rest of our lives in court litigating

the ambiguous application of modern rules to dated services," he said,

which would result in communications law being rewritten by judges.

As for suggestions cable operators are trying to stifle

over-the-top competition, Powell said that is not the case. In fact, he pointed

out, cable operators make really good margins on their broadband service and he

had never heard of a business that would want to discourage high-margin

business to drive it to the lower margins of traditional video service. "Why

would that ever be rational?" he asked, adding that at the right price,

"we could sell nothing but broadband."

In response to a question about usage-based pricing, Powell

said that the industry had not done a good enough job of telling its story that

such pricing stemmed not so much from congestion-management as from the need to

fairly allocate the fixed cost of an expensive asset. He used as an example of

two houses, one where they kept the thermostat at 70 degrees, the other where

they opened the windows to cool off. The first would pay more for their

electricity.

He said that the FCC and even consumer advocates had

conceded usage-based pricing as what he called a partial solution to network

neutrality's impact on a two-sided market. If it is illegal to charge Google or

Netflix, he said, the costs are borne by the consumer alone, so usage-based

pricing was a way to more fairly allocate those costs, given that 2% of users

account for about 42% of traffic.

Powell, a former Justice Department attorney, said he was

not surprised that the agency was investigating cable and over-the-top video,

particularly since it was a dynamic market with new entrants. He said that

investigation was a far cry from evidence of any antitrust violations, and that

he would be surprised if it led to any possible antitrust suit. That is because

the issues Justice is reportedly interested -- usage caps, access to

programming, TV everywhere, most-favored-nation contracts, were looked at as

part of the Comcast/NBCU deal and found, at least in that specific instance,

not to run afoul of antitrust laws.

He also said that when he was at Justice, such inquiries

were private, rather than public, so that someone must have a very strong

motivation for making sure everyone knew about it. He did not point any fingers.