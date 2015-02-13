Powell: NCTA Highly Likely to Sue FCC Over Title II

National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell says he expects the association to take the FCC to court if it proceeds with Title II classification of ISPs.

He said that Title II would be such a dramatic shift for an industry that has invested billions under the assumption of continued light-touch regs. He also said he would welcome pre-publication of the order.

He calls the FCC's proposed new network neutrality rules a "fatal step," and says that it was the President's "interjection" into the debate —he came out strongly for Title II, and for the FCC imposing the policy— that has turned it into a Democrat vs. Republican issue.

