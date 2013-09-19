Powell To Keynote NAMIC/WICT Town Hall

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) have announced the speakers for a town hall meeting Oct. 8 as part of Diversity Week in New York. National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell will provide the keynote.

Speaking at the event will be Adria Alpert Romm, senior executive VP, human resources, Discovery Communications; David Cohen, EVP, Comcast; Gail Greenfield, PhD, principal, Mercer; Suzanne Malveaux, anchor, CNN (moderator); Laureen Ong, president, The Travel Channel (panelist); and Powell.

The town hall will discuss the findings of the latest NAMIC/WICT workforce diversity study.