Powell: Fleeting Indecency Policy Was a Mistake

Add former FCC Chairman Michael Powell to the list of folks taking

aim at the FCCs' fleeting indecency policy.

In the wake of the Second Circuit court's decision that the

policy, as applied in a sanction for swearing in a Fox awards show and

generally, was unconstitutional, Powell, in an opinion piece for the New York Times, called the fleeting

expletive policy "a mistake."

That is the policy the FCC under then-chairman Kevin Martin

outlined after Powell's 2004 commission reversed its earlier decision that

swearing by Bono on an NBC awards show was not indecent because it was

fleeting. That policy was then applied to swearing on the Fox awards show.

Powell suggests that reversal was due to political pressure:

"When Bono used profane language on television, my staff ruled that it was

not indecent, and a political firestorm ensued. The Federal Communications

Commission reversed the decision and crafted a new policy that fleeting

expletives could be indecent."

"If the case for lesser speech protection for broadcasting

was ever sound," he wrote, "that case is eviscerated today by the sheer

abundance and accessibility of other media sources, which enjoy full constitutional

protection."

Powell joins a parade of former chairmen who have said the FCC's

fleeting indecency enforcement policy is a mistake.

In a friend of the court brief to the Second Circuit while it was

considering the Fox profanity ruling on remand, former Democratic Chairmen

Newton Minow and the late James Quello, and Republican Mark Fowler all

took aim at the policy saying it promoted self-censorship "by risk-averse broadcasters who

choose to steer clear of the landmines that the FCC's uncertain jurisprudence

has created by avoiding anything that might conceivably give offense."