Powell, Ergen Among Future of Video Hearing Witnesses
The House Energy and Commerce Committee Communications
Subcommittee has set its witnesses for the June 27 Future of Video hearing.
In addition to David Barrett, president of Hearst Television
(first reported by B&C/Multi),
the other witnesses include National Cable and Telecommunications Association president
Michael Powell, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen, Public Knowledge president Gigi
Sohn, Roku VP Jim Funk, Sky Angel CEO Robert Johnson, Netflix general counsel
David Hyman and Motion Picture Association of America senior EVP Michael
O'Leary.
The hearing is the second in a series of hearings
Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has planned to keep the committee up
to speed with the changing face of digital communications.
