Powell, Ergen Among Future of Video Hearing Witnesses

The House Energy and Commerce Committee Communications

Subcommittee has set its witnesses for the June 27 Future of Video hearing.

In addition to David Barrett, president of Hearst Television

(first reported by B&C/Multi),

the other witnesses include National Cable and Telecommunications Association president

Michael Powell, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen, Public Knowledge president Gigi

Sohn, Roku VP Jim Funk, Sky Angel CEO Robert Johnson, Netflix general counsel

David Hyman and Motion Picture Association of America senior EVP Michael

O'Leary.

The hearing is the second in a series of hearings

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has planned to keep the committee up

to speed with the changing face of digital communications.