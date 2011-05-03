Powell Applauds Eshoo's 'Dig Once' Bill

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) wants any federal highway

construction to include laying fiber-optic cable conduits (plastic pipes) as a

matter of policy, a move the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association saluted Tuesday.

"We applaud Rep. Eshoo for introduction of the Broadband

Conduit Deployment Act of 2011,

which will facilitate the further deployment of broadband service throughout

the U.S.." said NCTA President Michael Powell in his first official

statement atop the association.

Eshoo said the 'dig once' policy would be a "creative

approach" to the FCC's July 2010 conclusion that broadband was not being

deployed "in a reasonable and timely" manner. Cable operators

have registered some disagreement on that point, but Powell said the group

is all for creative solutions for getting even more broadband to consumers.

"We look forward to working with the Rep. Eshoo and other policymakers on

creative solutions to lower the cost of broadband deployment so that every

American can benefit from this important service," he said.

Powell is the former honorary co-chair of the Broadband

Industry Alliance, whose goal was finding marketplace solutions to broadband

deployment and adoption.