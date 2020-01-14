Pop TV Begins ‘One Day at a Time’ March 24

Pop TV debuts One Day at a Time March 24. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show is a rethink of Norman Lear’s vintage comedy. There will be 13 episodes in the new season.

The original comedy ran from 1975 to 1984 on CBS. The reboot lasted for three seasons on Netflix until its cancellation. It looks at the Cuban-American Alvarez family.

The new season sees Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis, and revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” said Brad Schwartz, president, Pop TV. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera makes us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

The show is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller the executive producers.

Pop TV is part of ViacomCBS.