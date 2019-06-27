‘One Day at a Time’ to Continue on Pop

One Day at a Time, which was canceled by Netflix, is coming back on Pop TV. The 13-episode season four will premiere in 2020. Sony Pictures Television produces the show.

The series is inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 comedy, which ran on CBS. It follows the life of Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez are also in the cast.

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Brad Schwartz, Pop TV president. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

One Day at a Time will also air on CBS after its run on Pop.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said executive producer Norman Lear. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Lear, Royce, Calderón Kellett and Miller the executive producers.