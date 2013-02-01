Pollsters: Markey/Brown Race Would Be Dead Heat
With Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) exiting to become Secretary
of State, one pollster has the race to replace him as a toss-up, with a slight
edge to Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ed Markey, who has Kerry's endorsement.
Both Kerry and Markey have been prominent in communications
policy, with Markey the former chair of the Communications (then
Telecommunications) Subcommittee in the House and Kerry the chair of the Senate
Communications Subcommittee.
According to Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling,
Markey has a big lead in a primary match-up with a 52 to 19 lead over fellow
Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch. The primary is April 30.
In the June 25 special election, if former Republican
Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown decides to run -- he won election to the
remainder of the term for the late Ted Kennedy's former Democratic stronghold
seat in 2010, only to be upset by consumer advocate Elizabeth Ann Warren in
2012 -- Public Policy has the race as essentially even.
Although Brown leads 48 to 45 in a head-to-head matchup,
Democrat Warren got 69% of the current undecideds to only 17% for Brown. If
that holds for the special election, Brown has a tough road.
Brown has reportedly not decided, and some Republicans would
prefer he run for the governorship, according to the pollster, where he would
start out as the clear favorite.
According to subcommittee watchers, Florida Sen.
Bill Nelson is a top candidate to replace Kerry atop Communications.
