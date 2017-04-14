Poll: TV Still Tops for Tracking International Unrest

With tensions escalating around the world—Syria, Russia, North Korea—more Americans still turn to TV to keep abreast of developments, though that audience is aging and the younger news consumers are turning to online news sites and social media.

That is according to a new Marist poll.

The poll found that 46% of respondents say they have been following the unfolding international dramas on TV, with 24% saying they followed them via online news sites or mobile apps.

Social media—Twitter, Facebook—was the source for 11%, so if those are combined with online and mobile, the total is 35% following via the internet rather than the TV set.

Radio also drew 11% of the respondents, followed by newspapers and magazines with 7%.

But among those 45 years old or younger, 36% get their news from online sites or apps, with 24% citing TV and 21% from social media, so combining social with online, that's a whopping 57% choosing the internet over the TV set.

By contrast, 64% of those over 45 get their international news from TV.

The study was of 1,069 U.S. residents 18-plus conducted April 11 and 12. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.