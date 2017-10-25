Poll: Majority Say President Is 'Unstable'

Only a third of all those polled for a new Morning Consult/Politico poll said President Donald Trump is stable (33%), while a majority said he was reckless (56%) and thin- skinned (52%).

And while Trump and Republicans have most prominently been critical of the mainstream media, more Democrats think the news media "fabricates" stories about Hillary Clinton (43%) than say it doesn't (34%).

The poll was of 1,988 registered voters surveyed Oct. 19-23.

It found that only 35% said the President was honest, while only 33% said he was compassionate.

Nonetheless, Trump's approval rating remains steady at 42% approve, 53% disapprove, which is basically unchanged since late August, according to the researchers.

Only 20% say Trump is responsibile for the current state of healthcare, while 67% say Barack Obama is responsible.

The online poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.