Poll: Majority Say President Isn't Stable

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped once again, according to a new poll from Politico/Morning Consult, and a majority of respondents have questions about the President's stability.



Only 39% of those polled approved of the job the President was doing, compared to 56% who disapproved. That was down from 44% and 52%, respectively, from the week before. More than half—55%—said the President wasn't stable.



The poll was released Wednesday morning and conducted after the President's various statements on the violence in Charlottesville, which drew heavy criticism from the media, Democrats and members of the President's own party.



Related: Writers Guild: Trump Disgraces Nation



But it came before the President defended his comments at a Phoenix campaign rally Tuesday night during which he blamed the media for misreporting words that were "perfect," then attacked them anew—CNN, the New York Times, ABC, the Washington Post—to a cheering crowd. That speech prompted Republican strategist Rick Wilson, a Trump critic, to opine on CNN that the speech was “an astounding chain of lies tied together by lunatic asides by a man who obviously is mentally unstable.”



Most of the week-over-week decline came from Republicans, where the President's approval rating dropped 8 points to 73% from 81% the week earlier.



Related: Univision's Falco: CEOs Must Speak Out Against Hate, Violence



A majority of respondents (though in three cases, given the margin of error, it could be roughly half or slightly below) had a lot of criticisms of the President's character. Fifty-one percent said Trump was not a strong leader; 53% said he wasn't moral, 55% said he wasn't stable, 58% said he was reckless; 52% said he isn’t honest; 52% said he doesn’t care about 'people like them' and 56% percent said he can’t unite the country."



The poll was conducted Aug. 17-19 among 1,987 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.