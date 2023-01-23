‘Poker Face’,’ ‘Shrinking’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (January 23-29)

Peacock’s new mystery series Poker Face and Apple TV Plus's comedy series Shrinking lead the list of new original series debuting during the last full week of January.

Poker Face, from Knives Out producer Rian Johnson, debuts January 26 and stars Natasha Lyonne as a fugitive card shark who travels the country and solves murders with her unique ability to tell if a person is lying. Also starring in the 10-episode series is Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, and Stephanie Hsu.

Shrinking, produced by Ted Lasso creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, stars Jason Segal as a therapist who takes an unusual approach in treating his patients while dealing with his own grief. Also starring in the Apple TV Plus series, which debuts January 27, are Harrison Ford -- in his first comedy TV series role -- as well as Jessica Williams and Christa Miller.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 23 to January 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 24 – How I Met Your Father (returning series) – Hulu

January 25 – Extraordinary (comedy) – Hulu

January 26 – The 1619 Project (documentary) – Hulu

January 26 – Teen Wolf: The Movie (drama) – Paramount Plus

January 27 – Lockwood & Co. (fantasy) – Netflix

January 27 – Shrinking (comedy) – Apple TV Plus

January 27 – You People (comedy) – Netflix

January 28 – Frozen Planet II (documentary) – BBC America