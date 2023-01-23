‘Poker Face’,’ ‘Shrinking’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (January 23-29)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Peacock’s new mystery series Poker Face and Apple TV Plus's comedy series Shrinking lead the list of new original series debuting during the last full week of January.
Poker Face, from Knives Out producer Rian Johnson, debuts January 26 and stars Natasha Lyonne as a fugitive card shark who travels the country and solves murders with her unique ability to tell if a person is lying. Also starring in the 10-episode series is Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, and Stephanie Hsu.
Shrinking, produced by Ted Lasso creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, stars Jason Segal as a therapist who takes an unusual approach in treating his patients while dealing with his own grief. Also starring in the Apple TV Plus series, which debuts January 27, are Harrison Ford -- in his first comedy TV series role -- as well as Jessica Williams and Christa Miller.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 23 to January 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 24 – How I Met Your Father (returning series) – Hulu
January 25 – Extraordinary (comedy) – Hulu
January 26 – The 1619 Project (documentary) – Hulu
January 26 – Teen Wolf: The Movie (drama) – Paramount Plus
January 27 – Lockwood & Co. (fantasy) – Netflix
January 27 – Shrinking (comedy) – Apple TV Plus
January 27 – You People (comedy) – Netflix
January 28 – Frozen Planet II (documentary) – BBC America
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.