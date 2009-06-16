PMCM Wants To Move Stations

During a Hill hearing Tuesday, New Jersey Deocratic Senator Frank Lautenberg praised the digital transition for the improved signals it sent New Jersey's way, but also pointed out that the state still does not have its own media market.



One station owner wants to change that.



According to the lawyer for station owner PMCM TV, the company has proposed to the FCC that it move its stations in Ely, Nevada (KNVN) and Jackson, Wyoming (KJWY) to Monmouth, N.J. and Wimington, Del., respectively, saying that would fill the void left by the FCC's change in the table of allotments "occasioned by" the digital transition, which he said has left both states without a full-power commercial television station licensed to it.



"Once the stations are built," says PMCM, "they obviously will provide new job opportunities in both communities."



PMCM already owns radio stations in New Jersey, the company points out, one of which they prompted as serving New Jersey, not nearby New York or Philadelphia..