Pluto TV Distributes OUTtv Proud FAST Channel
Fuse, OUTtv-produced service to showcase LGBTQ+ content
As Pride Month comes to a close, Pluto TV has launched Fuse TV’s new LGBTQ+-created free ad-supported streaming channel.
The OUTtv Proud channel, created by Fuse and Canadian-based OUTtv streaming service, features LGBTQ+-targeted original programming featuring rising stars and top talent, as well as library content from OUTtv's original series, documentaries, films and specials.
“Pluto Tv strives to offer a diverse range of programming for a wide range of audiences, and OUTtv Proud is a great addition to our channel lineup,” Pluto TV SVP programming Scott Reich said in a statement. “It’s important to deliver viewers opportunities to see themselves represented and celebrated in the media they consume.”
Fuse CEO Miguel Roggero said the launch of OUTtv on Pluto Tv during Pride Month not only expands the service’s footprint, but also aids in “amplifying LGBTQ+ voice and spreading our mission of equality and inclusion.”
OUTtv CEO Brad Danks added: “We’re thankful that our partnership with Pluto TV will greatly expand access to the people and their stories that reflect the authenticity and full diversity of this amazing global LGTBQ+ community.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.