Pluto TV Distributes OUTtv Proud FAST Channel

As Pride Month comes to a close, Pluto TV has launched Fuse TV’s new LGBTQ+-created free ad-supported streaming channel.

The OUTtv Proud channel, created by Fuse and Canadian-based OUTtv streaming service, features LGBTQ+-targeted original programming featuring rising stars and top talent, as well as library content from OUTtv's original series, documentaries, films and specials.

“Pluto Tv strives to offer a diverse range of programming for a wide range of audiences, and OUTtv Proud is a great addition to our channel lineup,” Pluto TV SVP programming Scott Reich said in a statement. “It’s important to deliver viewers opportunities to see themselves represented and celebrated in the media they consume.”

Fuse CEO Miguel Roggero said the launch of OUTtv on Pluto Tv during Pride Month not only expands the service’s footprint, but also aids in “amplifying LGBTQ+ voice and spreading our mission of equality and inclusion.”

OUTtv CEO Brad Danks added: “We’re thankful that our partnership with Pluto TV will greatly expand access to the people and their stories that reflect the authenticity and full diversity of this amazing global LGTBQ+ community.