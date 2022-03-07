Pluto TV First Streamer To Launch G4 Select

G4, the recently relaunched network, started appearing Monday on Pluto TV, the first streaming service to carry G4 Select, its free-ad supported channel.

Content on G4 Select includes classics such as Attack the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay, new content including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, esports events and interviews.

“We’re thrilled to partner Pluto TV to deliver G4’s content to their U.S. audience,” said Russell Arons, president, G4. “The OTT space, specifically FAST, has seen tremendous growth over the last couple of years, including an increase in demand for gaming content. The addition of Pluto TV to our unique distribution model provides G4 yet another opportunity to reach and serve our fans on the platforms they love.”

“G4 was a pioneer in gaming entertainment. As Pluto TV continues to ramp up offerings in the gaming space, we love that G4 is the perfect blend of current gaming culture, coupled with the nostalgic offerings that our viewers crave,” added Scott Reich, senior VP of programming at Pluto TV. “The relaunch of G4 gives gamers, creators and fandoms alike more options to experience the thrill of gaming and the content they love - all for free on Pluto TV.”

G4 content is also distributed on a linear pay-TV channel distributed by Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo.

G4 also collaborates with Twitch on a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership through G4’s official Twitch channel. In addition, it creates channel-specific content across its social media platforms and YouTube. ■