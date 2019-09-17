Pluto TV Adds Seven More Channels From Viacom

Pluto TV on Tuesday is adding a third wave of seven new channels featuring content aimed at African-Americans licensed from Viacom’s library, including VH1 and BET series such as Love & Hip Hop, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Basketball Wives.

Viacom acquired the streaming TV platform earlier this year for $340 million. The seven new channels joined Pluto TV’s lineup of more than 200 live, linear curated channels and thousands of movies on demand.

“We have been making a concerted effort to grow and diversify our content offerings to better serve cultural audiences with content that they know, love, and relate to,” said Amy Kuessner, senior VP, content partnerships at Pluto TV.

“Following our recent launch of Pluto TV Latino, this new slate from Viacom delivers a front row seat to the multi-faceted, artisan talents and family dynamics of visionaries stemming from African American and LGBTQ communities,“ Kuessner said. “It is guaranteed entertainment for wide-ranging audiences with programming that offers boundless exploration into art, music fashion with a healthy dose of drama, intrigue, Divas and Drag Queens.”

The new channels include:

VH1 Unscripted is a collection of reality hits featuring high-profile sports, music and entertainment figures. Programming includes Basketball Wives seasons one through six, Chrissy & Mr. Jones seasons one and two; K Michelle: My Live seasons one through three and Leave it to Stevie season one.

VH1 Hip Hop Family channel brings together two famous Hip Hop Families. Programming includes Run’s House seasons one through six and TI and Tiny Family Hustle, seasons two through six.

BET Her is a channel for black women, with blockbuster hits, classic movies, music and original series. Programming includes According To Him & Her, Let’s Stay Together Queen Boss and Rebel.

BET Homecoming is dedicated to celebrating the legacies and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Programming features College Hill and The Quad.

Love & Hip Hop features the hip-hop elite from both New York and Atlanta as they juggle their personal and professional lives. Programming includes Love & Hip Hop: New York series one through five and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta seasons one through six.

Black Ink Crew lets viewers catch up with the origins of a tattoo empire and the people who built it. Programming includes Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

RuPaul’s Drag Race brings style and fierce competition to streaming. Programming feature RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons one through five.