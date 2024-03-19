Play.Works Moves Forward With Chess.com VOD App

Chess.com said it made a deal with Play.Works, which will deliver a new ad supported ChessTV video-on-demand app across connected TV platforms.

The move follows Chess.com distributing its own free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels featuring prestigious tournaments, original programs and instructional series.

“We continue to explore new distribution and monetization avenues for our vast library of content, always with the goal of reaching new audiences and promoting the game," said Erik Allebest, CEO of Chess.com. “With their success in the gaming space and with their deep worldwide CTV connections, Play.Works is the ideal partner to help our success in AVOD.”

Play.Works’ CTV games and video are distributed by Comcast, Cox, Sky, Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung, reaching 250 million homes worldwide.

“Chess.com is helping fuel the growing Chess resurgence and Play.Works is thrilled to partner to utilize our leading video technology and distribution to deliver an on-demand experience to viewers worldwide” said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. We are thrilled to make this amazing library of content available on the big screen on demand for the first time."