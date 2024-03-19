Play.Works Moves Forward With Chess.com VOD App
Matches, original shows and instructional programs to be featured
Chess.com said it made a deal with Play.Works, which will deliver a new ad supported ChessTV video-on-demand app across connected TV platforms.
The move follows Chess.com distributing its own free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels featuring prestigious tournaments, original programs and instructional series.
“We continue to explore new distribution and monetization avenues for our vast library of content, always with the goal of reaching new audiences and promoting the game," said Erik Allebest, CEO of Chess.com. “With their success in the gaming space and with their deep worldwide CTV connections, Play.Works is the ideal partner to help our success in AVOD.”
Play.Works’ CTV games and video are distributed by Comcast, Cox, Sky, Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung, reaching 250 million homes worldwide.
“Chess.com is helping fuel the growing Chess resurgence and Play.Works is thrilled to partner to utilize our leading video technology and distribution to deliver an on-demand experience to viewers worldwide” said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. We are thrilled to make this amazing library of content available on the big screen on demand for the first time."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.