Playstation Catches D.C. Flak Over Major Privacy Breach

Add the Sony PlayStation Network to the list of companies

running into criticism from Washington

over online privacy.

The company revealed Wednesday that account information on

millions of users of its online gaming had been compromised,

leading privacy legislation backers on Capitol Hill wanting to know how it

happened and what the company was going to do about it.

Sony said the information included names, addresses, e-mail

addresses and birthdays, may have included billing addresses and purchase

histories, and that it could not rule out passwords and credit card

numbers and expiration dates (though not security codes).

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) said he was disturbed that it

apparently took Sony a week between the breach and the announcement and said he

would re-introduce data security legislation similar to a bill he introduced

last Congress. "Violations of consumer privacy is no respecter of party

affiliation and, with all that is at stake, I continue to call upon the House

Republican leadership to hold legislative hearings, immediately, on privacy and

data security legislation," he said. That bill "requires 'for-profit'

entities holding data containing consumers' personal information to have

reasonable and appropriate security measures in place to protect that

data."

"Sony touts its PlayStation platform's real-time and

networking capabilities to consumers," said Rush. "The laws of this

country should call, similarly, for consumers to be notified in as close to

real-time as possible-not according to Sony time-whenever their sensitive

information falls into the hands of intruders, hackers, thieves and information

resellers," he said Wednesday.

Ed Markey (D-Mass.), co-chair of the House bipartisan

privacy caucus (who never saw a phrase he couldn't or wouldn't turn) was

equally troubled. ""Hackers and data thieves shouldn't be able to play

â€˜Grand Theft Info' with millions of addresses, emails, and other sensitive

information, some of which belongs to children," he said.

Markey, who is teeing up a bill to prevent online tracking

of kids info, said he was concerned buy the identify theft risks and other

possible crimes. "Sony needs to explain how this incident occurred, why

this information does not appear to have been encrypted and what Sony is doing

to fix the problem and help consumers whose data was exposed."