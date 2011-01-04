PKPushes FCC To Find, Flex ItsRetrans Muscle

Public Knowledge, joined by the New America Foundation and

The Benton Foundation, have written the FCC urging it to weigh in to

the retrans issue with all the power they argue the FCC already has at its

disposal, including possibly regulating the rates broadcasters are increasingly

charging for their TV station signals and mandating they keep supplying their

signals to MVPDs during disputes.

They also reiterate their argument for mandatory arbitration

of disputes when talks break down.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, they thank

him for signaling that the FCC will open a rulemaking on retrans, and say while

the FCC's current rules and "actions" have been insufficient to

protect the public, its power to rectify that is not.

They emphasize that the commission has more authority than

it has been exercising, a point cable operators have been making (PK and New

America joined Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, satellite companies and others

in petitioning the FCC to open the rulemaking).

They say the mandate to enforce good faith negotiations and

the responsibility to regulate cable rates combine to give it plenty of

power.

The FCC has been reluctant to step into the middle of

negotiations, despite calls from some MVPD's to take a more active role.

The commission, under some pressure from Congress, has

signaled that it plans to clarify what constitutes good faith negotiations, or

the lack of them. But it could go further in what has been termed a broad

proposal/inquiry.

"If some of our broadcast rules are thought to

interfere with market negotiations," Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake said inannouncing the planned rulemaking proposal last month,

"we may want to look at those rules."



Cable operators have suggested that syndicated exclusivity, non-duplication and

must-carry, and other rules are thumbs on the scale for broadcasters that

reduce MVPD leverage in the marketplace, though Lake did not elaborate on

just what rules the FCC might look at.

Public Knowledge and company point out in their letter that

the FCC has found only one violation of good faith bargaining in the past

decade, and had never enforced any penalty on such conduct, but rather

mandatory resumption of talks.

"The Commission has not used the regulations it already

has to protect the public when negotiations break down, despite its statutory

obligation to protect consumers," they wrote. "While it is certainly

likely that the Commission would prefer forfeiture authority of greater amounts

to have a more pronounced impact on these negotiations, failure to use the

authority at all sends a debilitating message to parties that might otherwise

choose to comply with their good faith obligation.

"In declining to regulate retransmission consent rates

in 1993, the Commission explained that the record at that time provided no

evidence that retransmission consent negotiations would have a significant

effect on consumer rates for the basic cable service tier. Seventeen years

later, however, the Commission has been presented with ample evidence that

abuse of the retransmission consent regime adversely impacts rates for the

basic service tier," they said. "

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, in backing a congressional

review of retrans, said he believed the FCC's powers were limited.

"Under the present system, the FCC has very few tools

with which to protect consumers' interests in the retransmission consent

process," he wrote in an October letter to

to Senate Communications Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.), who had

proposed legislation to revamp the system (he backed off that effort after the

FCC announced it would propose the rulemaking). "Congress granted the FCC

limited ability to encourage agreement by ensuring that the parties negotiate

in good faith," Genachowski said. "But current law does not give

the agency the tools necessary to prevent service disruptions."

The groups disagree. "The Commission is invested with

"enormous discretion" to regulate broadcasters according to its conception of

the public interest," they told the chairman. "The Commission would

be well-justified to rely on these provisions to conclude that broadcast

signals should be carried on in interim basis while retransmission consent is

being negotiated."