Pittman to Promote Free Speech Week
Bob Pittman, CEO of Clear Channel, has been named to head a
new Free Speech Week advisory council.
Free Speech Week
-- Oct. 22-28, 2012 -- was launched in 2005 by the Media Institute in 2005 to
spotlight democracy's "most basic right."
The goal is to raise the profile of the free speech
initiative. "Raising awareness of freedom of speech is a worthy and
important initiative," said Pittman in a statement, "and I am happy
to join with the Media Institute to increase national awareness of Free Speech
Week and its role as the country's premier annual celebration of free speech."
Pittman helped create MTV and has run or operated MTV
Networks, America Online, Six Flags, Quantum Media, Century 21 and AOL Time
Warner.
"Bob Pittman and his colleagues on the FSW Advisory Council
promise to take Free Speech Week to a whole new level of public awareness and
participation," said Media Institute president Patrick Maines on the creation
of the council.
The Institute has yet to identify the other members of the
council, but said they would be announced "shortly."
