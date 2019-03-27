Pitsch to Lead C-Band Alliance D.C. Advocacy

The C-Band Alliance has tapped a veteran government affairs exec to lead its advocacy in Washington.

Peter Pitsch has been named head of government and advocacy affairs, succeeding Preston Padden, who stepped down earlier this month.

Pitsch most recently had been associate general counsel for Intel Corp. (he retired in 2018), where he supported the alliance plan on behalf of that company. His resume also includes chief of the FCC's Office of Plans and Policy, chief of staff to FCC chairman Dennis Patrick during the Reagan Administration, and an attorney at the Federal Trade Commission.

The coalition, which assembled to advocate for marketplace deals to repurpose C-Band satellite spectrum, comprises Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, and Telesat, who use that spectrum to provide satellite services to broadcasters and cable systems, among others.

The FCC in July voted unanimously to find ways to open up the C-band spectrum (3.7-4.2 Ghz) for terrestrial wireless use, either all of the 500 MHz or some portion of it, and through either an incentive or capacity auction, a market mechanism where incumbents voluntarily strike deals to reduce their footprint, or some other means.

The C-band is currently used for satellite delivery of cable and broadcast network programming to TV and radio stations, satellite radio services, and cable head-ends. The FCC wants to open it up to wireless broadband to help close the digital divide and promote 5G, both prime directives for the commission.