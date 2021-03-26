‘Pit Bulls & Parolees’ on Discovery Plus, Discovery Channel April 3

A new season of Pit Bulls & Parolees, about a pit bull rescue center in New Orleans and the people who work there, starts on Discovery Plus and Discovery Channel April 3. The series is about the Villalobos Rescue Center, run by Tia Torres, which is largely staffed by parolees.

The season premiere sees the center’s crew trying to catch a runaway dog, while Torres’ daughter Mariah gets a creative idea for the parolees to design fundraising apparel.

Later this season, Torres visits a Mississippi shelter to give a hybrid wolf dog a second chance, daughter-in-law Lizzy leans on Torres for support in trying to find balance as a mother of two; tenant Lil Rocky has a cancer scare, and a pair of hearing-impaired dogs, Ben and Spike, get some extra love.

The series launched in 2009.

Discovery Plus and Discovery will premiere episodes weekly.

Pit Bulls & Parolees is produced by 44 Blue Productions and Rive Gauche Television. Rasha Drachkovitch, Billy Cooper and Jen Bies Duffy are the executive producers for 44 Blue Productions. Lisa Lucas executive produces for Discovery Plus and Discovery.