Pike & Fischer: Broadband Sub Growth To Fall In 2010

The FCC probably shouldn't wait too long to issue that

broadband plan on how to spur broadband deployment and adoption.

According to predictions by Pike & Fischer, high-speed

Internet sign-ups are expected to decline by 10% in 2010 over this year's

total.

According to a new market research report, cable is expected

to add 2.1 million new broadband subs, and phone companies 1.7 million.

The total number of broadband homes is predicted to top 77

million, or about 65%. That still leaves

35% without what the FCC sees as a lifeline to the digital future.