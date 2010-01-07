Pike & Fischer: Broadband Sub Growth To Fall In 2010
The FCC probably shouldn't wait too long to issue that
broadband plan on how to spur broadband deployment and adoption.
According to predictions by Pike & Fischer, high-speed
Internet sign-ups are expected to decline by 10% in 2010 over this year's
total.
According to a new market research report, cable is expected
to add 2.1 million new broadband subs, and phone companies 1.7 million.
The total number of broadband homes is predicted to top 77
million, or about 65%. That still leaves
35% without what the FCC sees as a lifeline to the digital future.
