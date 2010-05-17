Phoenix Mayor Says Lack of Fairness Doctrine Led to AZ Immigration Law

Related: AirWars Break Out Over Fairness Doctrine

Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon, who opposes his state's controversial new

immigration law, blames the Reagan-era FCC, at least in part, for the

law's passage.

In a Center For American Progress forum on May

14, Gordon said the seeds of the law go back to 1987, when the FCC

scrapped the fairness doctrine as unconstitutional.

"I think it goes back to the Reagan era when the fairness doctrine

was dropped," he said, "and instead of requiring both sides of a debate

to be aired, only one side was given the chance depending on who was

providing that."

He said that even more important was the change

in tone stemming from that decision.

"Language that was never

acceptable became maintstream," he said. "Those that were deemed to be

in disagreement with those on television or radio were demonized as

traitors and extremists and hateful and language that we have never

heard seen."

The result, he said, was that such demonization

became "acceptable in the mainstream media and acceptable in

debates."

The National Hispanic Media Coalition last year asked the FCC to

investigate what they said was hate speech on

radio and TV,

particularly as directed at the immigrant community. But they also said

they were not looking to reinstate the doctrine, which required

broadcast stations, radio and TV, to seek out opposing viewpoints on

issues of national importance.

Conservative talk radio and some

cable news programs have been targets of complaints about

anti-immigration speech.

The ACLU led a legal challenge May 17

to the Arizona law, which instructs police to seek documentation of the

status for anyone they suspect of not being in the country legally.

The groups say the law "encourages racial profiling, endangers public

safety and betrays American values."