Philo Launches App for Samsung Smart TVs
Streamer looks to improve user experience for subscribers
Subscription streaming service Philo said it has launched an app for Samsung Smart TVs.
A first-release version of the app is available at the Samsung TV app store, but Philo said downloads might be delayed until it works its way through Samsung’s servers.
Philo said it was complying with requests from subscribers for the service to be more compatible with smart TVs and provide the same user experience available via connected devices like Roku and Amazon Fire.
“We made the decision to launch an early version for Samsung Smart TVs to allow more of our subscribers to access Philo during the Yellowstone and Holiday season. We wanted to provide increased accessibility to all the shows you love, especially when traveling or visiting loved ones that may not have a Philo supported device,” Philo said in a blog post (opens in new tab).
Philo said the app will give subscribers access to features including a guide and saved favorite shows.
“The user experience is at the heart of everything we do, and look forward to hearing your feedback about what you would like to see to evolve the Samsung Smart TV app,” Philo said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
