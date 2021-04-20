Philo Adds Crackle, Revry, Bloomberg to Lineup

Philo said it is adding Crackle, Bloomberg TV and Revry to its low-priced, entertainment-focused streaming platform.

“Philo offers affordable TV content to their fast growing audience and we are thrilled to give them full access to Crackle’s library of Hollywood blockbusters and classic TV shows, as well as a growing collection of original and exclusive content not available on any other platforms, such as Going From Broke, which will launch a second season on May 20th,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Revry is a global streaming network focused on the LGBTQ community.

"Revry is thrilled to bring Queer to Philo with a curated selection of movies, shows, and news from the newest voices within the LGBTQ+ community,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO/co-founder. “Revry inspires exploration of creators that authentically represent queer culture for all audiences.”

Philo offers subscribers more than 60 channels including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network and TV One. T-Mobile, which folded its own TV service, is offering its subscribers Philo for $10 per month, half the normal rate.

“The addition of new content from Crackle, as well as Bloomberg TV and Revry, further highlights Philo’s commitment to provide our customers with the best TV viewing experience at a great value,” said Mike Keyserling, COO and head of content Acquisition at Philo. “We’re glad to be able to add these incredible channels to our robust line-up of programming for Philo viewers.”