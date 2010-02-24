Phil Ramone, ‘Idol' Music Director Minor Speak Up For Wireless Band Protection
Iconic music producer Phil Ramone and American Idol Music
Director Ricky Minor are among the wireless
microphone fans asking the FCC to protect them from interference as it
relocates those devices to the DTV band and prepares to open up spectrum
for
unlicensed wireless devices.
In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Ramone, who
has 14 Grammy's on his mantle, talked about having to transition Frank
Sinatra
to a wireless mic after he asked to be freed from the prison of a glass
both and
cabled microphone stand so he could be closer to the orchestra.
The FCC is considering expanding the type of microphones
that are eligible for licenses. Ramone says that is a good thing. "As I
understand it, the FCC license stands to take on heightened importance
as new
services attempt to share the radio spectrum wireless microphone
operators have
used responsibly for decades. Pioneered by the broadcaster, wireless
audio now
touches almost every aspect of our lives. We certainly would not want
the future
to arrive at the expense of the present," he wrote.
"On American Idol...we
would simply not be able to deliver the entertainment value millions
have
experienced without the use of wireless microphones," wrote Minor. He
too,
asked the FCC to include live music production in any decision to expand
the
licensing scheme as it allows more unlicensed devices to occupy the
band.
"If in the future obtaining a license to operate our
wireless microphones could mean the difference between a performance
free form
interference and one that is not, the professional music community will
be the
first in line to get licensed. Our livelihood, and the joy that American
musical performances bring to this country and to the world, depends on
it."
Both letters were also filed as comments at the FCC in
several dockets relating to wireless microphones. There have been a
couple
hundred filings by representatives of churches, concert venues,
theaters,
TV producers and others, all wanting to make sure that the FCC's desire
to
allow more wireless devices like laptops and smart radios to share
spectrum
with incumbent users like wireless microphones does not result in
increased
interference.
