Phil Ramone, ‘Idol' Music Director Minor Speak Up For Wireless Band Protection

Iconic music producer Phil Ramone and American Idol Music

Director Ricky Minor are among the wireless

microphone fans asking the FCC to protect them from interference as it

relocates those devices to the DTV band and prepares to open up spectrum

for

unlicensed wireless devices.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Ramone, who

has 14 Grammy's on his mantle, talked about having to transition Frank

Sinatra

to a wireless mic after he asked to be freed from the prison of a glass

both and

cabled microphone stand so he could be closer to the orchestra.

The FCC is considering expanding the type of microphones

that are eligible for licenses. Ramone says that is a good thing. "As I

understand it, the FCC license stands to take on heightened importance

as new

services attempt to share the radio spectrum wireless microphone

operators have

used responsibly for decades. Pioneered by the broadcaster, wireless

audio now

touches almost every aspect of our lives. We certainly would not want

the future

to arrive at the expense of the present," he wrote.

"On American Idol...we

would simply not be able to deliver the entertainment value millions

have

experienced without the use of wireless microphones," wrote Minor. He

too,

asked the FCC to include live music production in any decision to expand

the

licensing scheme as it allows more unlicensed devices to occupy the

band.

"If in the future obtaining a license to operate our

wireless microphones could mean the difference between a performance

free form

interference and one that is not, the professional music community will

be the

first in line to get licensed. Our livelihood, and the joy that American

musical performances bring to this country and to the world, depends on

it."

Both letters were also filed as comments at the FCC in

several dockets relating to wireless microphones. There have been a

couple

hundred filings by representatives of churches, concert venues,

theaters,

TV producers and others, all wanting to make sure that the FCC's desire

to

allow more wireless devices like laptops and smart radios to share

spectrum

with incumbent users like wireless microphones does not result in

increased

interference.