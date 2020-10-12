PGA Tour to Broadcast Odds During Golf Channel Coverage

The PGA Tour said during the Golf Channel’s coverage of The CJ Cup Oct. 15-18, BetMGM will provide live betting odds to viewers.

The move is another step as legalized gambling seeps into television coverage of sports events.

BetMGM content will appear twice per hour, featuring leaderboards with open and current odds to win, along with odds for head-to-head matchups, winning margins, top finishes, holes in one and playoffs.

“We are excited to build upon our recently announced Official Betting Operator relationship with BetMGM by activating this partnership at the CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior VP, Media and Gaming. “The focus of our sports betting partnerships is to engage fans in new and creative ways. As an element of that strategy, we began integrating live odds onto Tour digital platforms in August and now we look forward to learning from this first-time test in a live telecast.”

The PGA signed a deal to make BetMGM an official betting operator of the PGA Tour. BetMGM offers a variety of betting options including moneyline, point spreads, parlays and futures.

BetMGM is licensed in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada and West Virginial. It plans to be in 11 stated by the end of the year.

“The PGA Tour has been a great partner for BetMGM. Being the first sports betting platform to integrate betting odds into a live PGA TOUR telecast speaks to the innovative nature of our partnership. We look forward to continuing to move the needle and work closely with the TOUR to produce great content.”

PGA Tour Live, the PGA Tour’s OTT streaming platform, integrated live betting odds during the opening two rounds of the Wyndham Championship on August 13-14.