PFF: Expanding COPPA Won't Enhance Child Safety Online

The Project and Freedom Foundation says expanding the

Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) to adolescents would not

enhance child online safety, would undermine privacy and would have First

Amendment implications.

That is the word from Berin Szoka, a senior fellow at PFF, a

free market think tank whose backers include major cable companies, phone

companies, networks and studios.

According to his prepared testimony for the Senate Commerce

Committee on the bill, Szoka says efforts by some in Congress to expand the

bill are misguided and could actually reduce online privacy "by requiring

more information to be collected from both adolescents and adults, including

credit card information."

COPPA, which requires age-verification for users or

otherwise limits the ability of children to share personal info or content, is

targeted to kids under 13, but there is pressure to boost that age range to

include those as old as 17 or 18.

PFF argues that applying that limitation to older teens

"constitutes a prior restraint on anonymous or pseudonymous

communication."

One reason PFF says expanding the bill won't make kids safer

is because it would be extending an age-verification regime that isn't

effective. "Unfortunately, the reality is that the technology for reliable

age verification simply doesn't exist. Even the FTC has made clear that

it doesn't consider COPPA's verifiable parental consent methods, such as use of

a credit card, as equivalent to strict age verification."

The group is also worried that with new oversight powers

given the FCC via financial reform legislation would give the FCC

"sweeping new powers," the FTC would be able to expand COPPA

unilaterally.

Finally, the group says that the government should not be so

afraid of the effects of online advertising and marketing on kids. It argues

that educating kids should be the government's role in "tailored

marketing," rather than limiting it, suggesting that even some kids under

13 are more savvy than they are given credit for.

"Ultimately, concerns about tailored advertising may be

less about privacy than about what advertising scholar Jack Calfee has dubbed

the "Fear of Persuasion"-the idea that advertising is inherently manipulative

and only grows more so with increased relevance," reads PFF's testimony. But

as Calfee notes, "by the age 10 or so, children develop a full understanding of

the purpose of advertising and equally important, an active suspicion of what

advertisers say."