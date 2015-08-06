Pew: Web Is Key Friending Tool

If a new Pew Research Center study is any indication, broadband deployment is key to friendship as well as entrepreneurship.

A just-released study of 1,060 teens ages 13-17 found that a majority (57%) had made a friend online, with 29% saying they had made almost a half-dozen friends. Not surprisingly, the majority of those friendships (64%) started on social media sites, though gaming was a big draw for boys.

But like the Las Vegas business community likes to brag about its city, what happens online tends to remain online. Only 20% of online teens said they have met their online friend(s) in person.

The survey found boys were more likely to make online friends than girls (61% to 52%). But girls were more likely to find their friends on social media (78%) than boys (52%). Boys tend to meet their friends gaming (57%), while relatively few girls (13%) do so.

Of course, boys have more opportunities since 84% of boys said they played online games compared to 59% of girls.

“Teens still spend substantial amounts of time with friends in-person, especially at school,” said Amanda Lenhart, associate director for research at the Pew Research Center, who was the lead author of the report. “But mobile phones, social media, and for boys, online video gaming, have become deeply enmeshed in creating and maintaining teen friendships."

In fact, the study found that while only 25% said they interacted in person with their friends on a daily basis, 55% said they did so via texting, 27% said they IM'd friends daily, and 23% said they met up on social media sites.

The study found some downsides to all that sharing.

Among those findings: