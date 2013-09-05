Pew Survey: Online Privacy Laws Are Insufficient

More than eight out of 10 people have taken

steps to avoid "surveillance" by others when using the Internet, but

one in five have had their e-mail or social media account "hijacked"

and one in 10 have had personal information stolen.

That is according to

the latest Pew Research study, which found that a majority or respondents say

privacy protection laws are not sufficient to protect them online.

Half of the

respondents said they are worried about the amount of personal information about

them online, up from a third in a 2009 study.

A majority (68%)

said that current laws are not providing "reasonable" protection of

privacy online.

The Obama

administration is in the midst of an effort to create voluntary online privacy

protection codes of conduct, but that effort has been criticized by both

industry and privacy advocates. It also continues to back legislation to put

teeth in those codes.

The online ad

industry has adopted an icon-based do not track regime, but participation is voluntary.

The survey, of 792

Internet users, found that:

86% have taken steps

online to make it harder to trace their digital tracks, from clearing cookies

to encrypting email.

steps to avoid observation by specific people, organizations, or the

government"

or a social networking account compromised.

stalked or harassed.

Social Security number, credit card, or bank account information stolen.

victim of an online scam.

reputation damaged.

physical danger.

The survey,

underwritten by Carnegie Mellon, was based on results of telephone poll

conducted by Princeton Survey Research July 11-14aomng adults 18-plus. It has a

margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.