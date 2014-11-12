Pew Survey: Majority Favor More Online Ad Regs

A majority of respondents (64%) in a January 2014 survey say they believe the government should "do more" to regulate advertisers' use of customers' personal information, but more than half (55%) also say they are willing to share "some information" with companies in exchange for getting online services for free.

The respondents don't seem particularly concerned about information collection on their buying habits or media use. Those ranked last and second to last, respectively, on their rankings of information, with only 8% calling buying habits that very sensitive information and 9% saying that about what media they like.

Those are some of the takeaways from a just-released Pew Research Center survey, the first from a panel assembled to gauge the impact of the Edward Snowden leaks about government surveillance programs.

For the full story, go to Multichannel.com