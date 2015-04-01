Pew Study Shows Digital Age Divide

A new Pew Research Center study shows a significant age divide in the use of smart phones to access Internet video.

Three-quarters of younger smartphone owners (75%) indicated using their device to watch videos at least once during a one-week study period, compared with 46% of those 30-49 and only 31% of those 50-plus in the same time period.

Overall, half the smartphone users surveyed, of all ages, said they used their phones to watch video at least once a week, though that was trumped by the number of respondents who used their devices for texting (97%), surfing the Internet (89%), emailing (88%), social networking (75%), taking photos or video (60%), and even making phone calls (92%).

