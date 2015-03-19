Pew Study: 'Net Improves Education, Lowers Morals

The rise of the Internet has meant improved education, but a decline in morals. At least that was the takeaway from a Pew Research study of 32 emerging or developing nations.

According to the study, 64% of respondents said the Internet has had a good influence on education, versus 18% who said it has had a bad influence. Only 29% said the 'net has had a positive influence on morality, while 42% said it had a negative influence.

The respondents were divided on the Internet's impact on politics, with 36% saying it was a bad influence and 30% saying it was good.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com