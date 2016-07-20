Pew Research: Digital Divide for Latinos Narrowing

The digital divide between Latinos and whites is shrinking, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Since 2009, according to Pew, Latinos who say they use the internet has grown by 20 percentage points, from 64% to 84%, while for whites the increase was from 80% to 89%.

The biggest increase has come from Spanish-dominant Hispanics—almost doubled from 36% to 74%—and Hispanic immigrants, whose use has jumped from 51% to 78% since 2009.

There is no divide over what is the dominant internet access tool: a mobile device.

The survey found that 80% of Latino adults access the internet from a mobile device. That figure is 77% for blacks and 76% for whites.

The study was based on phone interviews with a representative sample of 1,500 Latino respondents 18-plus, conducted Oct. 21-Nov. 30, 2015. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 points.