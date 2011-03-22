Pew: News Coverage, Interest in Japan Align

National news media

coverage of the Japanese disaster and the public's interest in that story were

in perfect synch, according to the Pew Research Center's News Interest Index.

Fifty-seven percent of

those polled said they followed the earthquake/tsunami/nuclear meltdown story

most closely last week, exactly the same percentage of coverage given to thestory by the major national new media.

A majority (51%) said

they were most closely tracking the damage to nuclear power plants. And some

viewers were doing more than just following the story. One in five said they

had made a donation to help the victims, more than a third saying they had done

so online.

The survey was a

telephone poll of 1,004 adults 18-plus. It was conducted March 17-20.