Pew: Many Internet Experts Predict Major Cyber Attack

Cyber attacks on communications networks will likely increase in the next ten years, and a majority of experts polled (61%) say those will include a major attack somewhere in the world by 2025 that causes tens of billions of dollars in damage and "widespread harm to a nation’s security and capacity to defend itself and its people." The other 39% said they thought there would be no such attack, with mitigation efforts keeping pace with the bad guys.

That is according to the Pew Research Center's latest Digital Life in 2025 report, released Wednesday (Oct. 29). It is the latest offering in its ongoing project saluting the 25th anniversary of the creation of the World Wide Web.

The "canvas"—it is not a randomized survey—is based on 1,642 respondents, billed as "experts and Internet builders," all asked for predictions about the future of cybersecurity threats.

