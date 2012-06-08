Pew: Majority of Senior Citizens Are Now Online

For the first time, over half (53%) of people 65 and older are using the Internet for surfing or e-mail.

That comes after several years of little growth in broadband adoption, according to a new Pew Research Center study.

The FCC continues to push to boost broadband adoption rates as a way to make sure everyone has access to education, healthcare, entertainment, government services and more increasingly available online.

Seniors still trail the overall population, 82% of which are online, but Pew calls the gains "significant." Of those online seniors, over a third (34%) are using it to socialize through Facebook and other sites. In addition, over two-thirds of seniors have a cell phone,

and one in 10 say they have a smart phone.

The study was based on a phone survey March 15-April 3 of 2,254 adults 18-plus, conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International.