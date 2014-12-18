Pew: Majority See No Secure Privacy Regime by 2025

A slight majority of tech experts polled by Pew say they don't expect that there will be a "secure, popularly accepted and trusted privacy-rights infrastructure by 2025" within the next 10 years.

That is according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center.

The breakdown was 55% saying no and 45% saying yes. The survey polled 2,511 "technology builders, researchers, managers, policymakers, marketers, analysts and those who have been insightful respondents in previous studies," and only those who opted in to an invitation to weigh in on the future of privacy.

