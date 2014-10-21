Pew: Conservatives, Liberals Polarized on News Choices, Too

A new Pew Research study finds that there is very little overlap in the news sources that conservatives and liberals turn to for news of trust.

Still, the study found that it is tough for either side to live in an information “bubble” given the variety of news sources out there.

That is the latest finding from a year-long study about the political polarization of the public. The results are based on an online survey March 19-April 29, based on 2,901 responses.

