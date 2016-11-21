Pew: Clinton Tops Trump in Campaign Conduct

For the first time since the Pew Research Center started conducting its post-election surveys in 1988, the losing presidential candidate has gotten higher "grades" for how they conducted themselves during the campaign fight than the winner.

According to the survey, 43% of the respondents gave Clinton an A or B, while only 30% had the same grades for Trump. By comparison, Barack Obama got 57% As or Bs in 2012 and a whopping 75% in 2008.

A third (35%) gave Trump an F.

Still, among all voters, a majority (56%) say they expect that President-elect Trump will have a successful first term, about on par with the expectations after Obama's election to a second term (also 56%).

The press, who were thumped by Trump as biased and criticized for giving him too much free exposure, did not fare well, nor did the pollsters who mostly got the election so wrong.

Only 22% gave the press an A or B, while 38% gave them a failing grade. For pollsters, it was 21% A or B and 30% F.

Democrats are not looking to kiss and make up after the bruising election. Almost two-thirds (65%) advise their party to stand up to Trump rather than work with him, even if it means getting less done, which some would argue would be hard given the divisiveness of recent years.

The survey was conducted Nov. 10-14 among 1,254 voters originally interviewed before the Nov. 8 election. For complete methodology, click here.