PEW: Broadband Deployment Not High Priority For Majority

A majority

of Americans don't think that deploying affordable broadband, which is

the FCC's job one at the moment, should be a major government priority,

and barely more than one in ten said it should

be the top priority.

That is according to a just-released report from the PEW Internet and American Life Project.

The report

concluded that broadband Internet access adoption slowed over the past

two years, and that 66% of the public now has a high-speed connection,

which it calls little-changed from the 63% figure

in 2009.

While

adoption was flat across most demos, African Americans showed a 22%

boost in adoption year-to-year. According to the study, while 65% of

whites vs. 46% of African Americans were broadband users

in 2009 (a 19 point gap), the 2010 figures were 67% of whites and 56%

of African Americans, or only an 11 point gap.

That slowing

adoption didn't appear to be a big deal to many. According to the

study, 53% said they "do not believe that the spread of affordable

broadband should be a major government priority." But

somewhat counter-intuitively, non-users were more likely than users to

say that it should be a priority.

In fact, on

none of the reasons the FCC and administration have cited for pushing

broadband adoption and deployment did a majority of Americans say that

the lack of broadband access proved a "major

disadvantage," including jobs (43% said lack of broadband was a "major

disadvantage"), health information (34%), access to government services

(29%), news and information (23%) or connection to their communities

(19%).

But to be fair,

when the numbers for those who think it is a "minor disadvantage" are

factored in, a majority in most of those categories says it is a

disadvantage.

The poll

found that most non-Internet users who have limited exposure to broadband

don't see it as relevant, and would need help to feel comfortable

online.

Today's Pew

report confirms what the FCC found in our broadband survey last year: "There are still too many barriers to broadband adoption in America,"

said Jen Howard, FCC spokesperson. "That's why

the National Broadband Plan lays out a strategy for improving digital

literacy and ensuring that all Americans can take full advantage of the

benefits of broadband. We're more committed than ever to educating

Americans about the ways that broadband can improve

their lives, whether that's helping them build their businesses, access

education tools, enhance their health care, or communicate with their

government and each other."

The survey

is based on data from phone interviews by Princeton Survey Research

Associates International conducted April 29 through May 30 with 2,252 adults 18-plus. The

margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage

points with 95% confidence.