Pew App Survey: Lack of Privacy Can Be Turn-Off for Teens

Approximately half of teenagers who use apps

say they have avoided particular apps due to concerns about privacy.

That is according to a just-released 2012

survey from the Pew Research Center's Internet and

American Life Project. It is the project's

first study of the degree to which teens avoid, uninstall or disable apps due

to privacy concerns.

"Teens are on the

front lines of figuring out the complex world of privacy management of on their

mobile devices," said the study's lead author, Mary Madden, in releasing the

report. "They realize that cell phones can be used to monitor their

whereabouts, and they will avoid apps if they feel like the data requests are

unnecessary or excessive."

The study's key

takeaways are:

1, 51% have avoided

some apps for privacy reasons, with younger teens 12-13, more likely to have

done so (56%) than older teens (49%), though that is within the margin of

error. 2. 26% have

uninstalled an app because it was collecting personal information they didn't

want collected. 3. 46% have turned

off location tracking features on their cell phone or in an app, with girls far

more likely to have done so (59%) than boys (37%).

Pew points out that

some of the privacy concerns associated with teens turning off tracking may

involve their own parents. As far back as 2009, Pew points out, studies showed

about half of the parents were cell phones to monitor their child's location.

The results are

based on a phone survey of 802 parents and their 802 teens conducted July 26-Sept. 30, 2012. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.5

percentage points.