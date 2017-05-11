Petition Circulated Seeking FCC Info on DDoS Attack

Fight for the Future has launched a petition to pressure the FCC to back up its claim that the agency was subject to a distributed denial-of-service attack at about the same time HBO comedian John Oliver was calling on Title II supporters to flood the FCC with comments.

FFTF, which backs Title II, has said the timing of the alleged attack was suspicious and that it could have just as easily been that a flood of comments clogged FCC servers rather than some malicious act, suggesting the former can appear to be the latter.

The FCC has appeared to be having issues with its website this week. For example, anti-dereg groups said they tried most of a day to file a petition online to stay the FCC's UHF discount decision before having to file it on paper and by hand.

FFTF, which said it has gotten "thousands" of signatures already, also renewed its call that the FCC immediately release logs to a third party who could verify, or not, the DDoS attack.

"[T]he FCC has a responsibility to maintain a functioning website and ensure that every member of the public who wants to submit a comment about net neutrality has the ability to do so," the FFTF said. "Anything less is a subversion of our democracy.”