Petition Backs TWC Shareholder Proposal

Advocacy group SumOfUs.org has launched a petition backing a resolution from some Time Warner Cable shareholders calling on the company to disclose its political spending and "end the funding of shadow organizations opposed to net neutrality."

They want the company to disclose how much it contributes to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association--it is one of the largest members-- citing NCTA's support for Broadband For America, which opposed net neutrality regs. They also want TWC not to fund groups opposing net neutrality rules.

NCTA has made not secret of its opposition to the FCC's new network neutrality order, having joined with other ISPs to challenge the FCC's Title II reclassification.

SumOfUS.org says it has almost 20,000 signatories on its petition.

TWC shareholders are meeting in New York this week, where the resolution will be proposed.