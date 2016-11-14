Perspectives: Reaction Time

The voters have spoken. And so has President-elect Trump. We hope he meant it when he talked about binding up wounds and coming together. Doing so would mean toning down the anti-media rhetoric and speaking out for the First Amendment.

Industry players were speaking last week as well. Almost all of the principal communications trade associations—NCTA, NAB, CTA, ACA, USTelecom—offered up the traditional congratulations to a new president with the message of “let’s work together” and suggestions of what that might entail.

Plenty of others did comment. Here is a sample of their reactions to the stunning upset and a new political reality just beginning to sink in:

“This was a white-lash. This was a white-lash against a changing country. It was a white-lash against a black president, in part, and that’s the part where the pain comes. And Donald Trump has the responsibility to reassure people that he is going to be the president of all the people who he insulted and offended and brushed aside.”

—Van Jones, CNN analyst and Clinton supporter, on election night

“The MPAA and its member companies congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming 115th Congress on their electoral victories. We look forward to working together on a range of issues, including strong copyright laws and tax reform.”

—Chris Dodd, MPAA chairman/CEO and former Senator

“The people are worried. We’re watching you, OK? The only checks and balances we have are us, The View.”

—Joy Behar, The View cohost

“Fahrenheit 11/9. The media is quickly trying to hit reset & start their new (equally false) narrative: ‘The CHANGE election’ & ‘Trump as Healer.’ Ignore them.”

—Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore, who predicted the Trump victory, via Twitter

“[Trump] said in his latest statement he wants to be the president for everybody. And if he wants to do that, I think he might have to change some of what he says.…This is going to be a challenging time, but it’s a time for us to work together on accomplishing things we agree on. The democracy will survive.”

—Sen. Al Franken (D.-Minn.), on WCCO Minneapolis

“Many of us will be scared and threatened and we can give comfort. Some of us will be happy because our voice was heard. Either way, it’s a challenging moment so let’s be extra sensitive and caring with others.”

—Jeremy Zimmer, United Talent Agency CEO, in an email to employees