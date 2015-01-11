Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act Reintroduced

A bipartisan group of House members has reintroduced a bill that would make permanent the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA), which prevents state and local taxes on Internet access in all but a handful of grandfathered jurisdictions.

Teaming up on the new permanent incarnation of ITFA, which passed the House in the last Congress, were Reps Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.)--ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee--and Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), joined Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and Tom Marino (R-Pa.), according to the ITFA Coalition.

Eshoo and Goodlatte, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, are cochairs of the Congressional Internet Caucus and spearheaded the House-passed version.

