‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Debuts; ‘Dr. Death’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 18-25)

Aryan Simhadry, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scovell in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus’s highly anticipated fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Peacock’s drama series Dr. Death highlight a light schedule of show premieres during the week leading into Christmas.

The December 20 Disney Plus premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the first television series based on Rick Riordan’s book series that follows a young modern demigod who looks to restore order to Olympus. Walker Scobell stars in the series along with Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and Charles Bushnell.

Peacock’s anthology series Dr. Death returns for season two on December 21, and will revolve around a new surgeon with dark secrets. The eight-episode series, based on the podcast of the same name, stars Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of December 18-25. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

December 19: Trevor Noah: Where Was I (comedy special), Netflix

December 20: Daniel (documentary), HBO

December 20: Maestro (movie), Netflix

December 22: Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire (sci-fi movie), Netflix

December 22: Marvel’s What If …? (returning series), Disney Plus

December 25: Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (special), Disney Plus